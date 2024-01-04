Pipeline bridge install to cause road closures in Grand Bahama

THE Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs advises the public that a pipeline bridge will be installed over Grand Bahamian Way for about eight weeks.

The work is expected to begin today.

Grand Bahamian Way will be closed to traffic: the motoring public is further advised that a temporary road diversion will be in place from 2am to 4am while the horizontal overhead pipeline crossing is being installed.

Grand Bahama Shipyard undertakes the project.

The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs and the Grand Bahama Port Authority are stakeholders in the project, as they are shared regulators of the Fishing Hole Road.

According to a release from Grand Bahama Shipyard –– police, traffic managers, and sufficient lighting will be in place during night operations to ensure a safe work environment.

Jan De Nul Group, the contractor undertaking the work on behalf of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, said during the installation, road barriers will be in place across Grand Bahamian Way and police will be present and traffic managers will be in place.