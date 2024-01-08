Teenage girl shot dead as gunmen open fire on home

MONDAY EVENING UPDATE: Gamaliel Gray, a 31-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the death of Gerrad Coakley, who was shot and killed at his residence on January 2, has turned himself over to police accompanied by his attorney. Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed Gray was in a relationship with the mother of 16-year-old Davinique Gray, who was killed at her Nassau Village residence on Saturday. Gray, believed to have been the intended target, was at the Nassau Village residence at the time of the incident according to the Police Commissioner, adding that the two incidents are potentially linked. He suggested the motive of the incident was gang retaliation.

FROM EARLIER:

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SIXTEEN-year-old Davinique Gray was murdered on Saturday, two years after her father was murdered and one day after what would have been his birthday.

Police said the girl, an 11th grader at RM Bailey High School, was charging a mobile device when gunshots ripped through her Nassau Village residence, killing her.

She was one of three people murdered over the weekend. Eight people have been killed in 2024 as authorities struggle to respond to the bloodshed that has occurred almost daily since the start of the Christmas holiday period.

Davinique’s sister, Davianna, 17, said January 5 was already a sombre day for her family because that was the birth date of their father, David Gray, Sr, who was murdered in Montell Heights in December 2021.

She said losing her sister the same way on January 6 is a blow to the family.

She said she was at home when her younger sister was killed but could not recall what happened.

She said after the murder, a circulating voice note alleged that her sister was killed because she witnessed a murder and mentioned it on social media.

“That’s false,” she said. “She don’t go nowhere.”

“Stop making up false narratives.”

She said her sister was funny, outgoing and liked to braid hair.

The teen’s killing happened hours after a man had been killed near East Street north.

Officers found the man lying at the base of a stairwell with gunshot injuries to his upper torso but said they were uncertain of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers also searched a nearby property, finding and seizing a firearm with ammunition believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

Police said they are looking for a suspect wearing a black jacket and tam who fled from the scene in a cream-coloured Nissan vehicle travelling south on East Street.

On Friday night, a man was shot dead in Nassau Village shortly before 8pm.

The victim was reportedly standing at the junction of Forbes Street and Alexandria Boulevard when the occupants of a grey Nissan vehicle approached him. One man got out of the car and fired multiple gunshots at him.

The victim, believed to be in his early 40s, tried to run but collapsed a short distance away. He was reportedly known to police.