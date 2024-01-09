Fernander ‘disappointed’ in chairman of Neighbourhood Watch Council’s comments

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he is disappointed in Keno Wong, the chairman of the Bahamas National Neighbourhood Watch Council, who complained last week that the relationship between the council and the Royal Bahamas Police Force has deteriorated in the last year.

Mr Wong said a breakdown in relations has contributed to increased vandalism, housebreaking, and sexual assaults in various communities.

“I’m very disappointed with the comments by the president and now he knows that our lines are always open,” Commissioner Fernander said during a press briefing yesterday.

“And I myself, all of those matters that were occurring during the Christmas, one of them from the neighbourhood watch, from an area I wouldn’t call the name, this individual was calling me man, every hour on the hour, as he saw things played out.

“So, I don’t know how the president got to this. This isn’t the time for that. This a time to come together, and if it’s any concern, my door is always open. He should reach out.”

The council oversees more than 165 neighbourhood watch groups.

Mr Wong had said the seeming disappearance of liaison officers, who were assigned to communities and helped ensure speedy responses to criminal complaints, has made the programme less effective. He also raised questions about the whereabouts of the watch vehicles, saying residents don’t see them anymore.

“Once the liaison officers were pulled out of the communities, the communities kind of went back on its own and so it’s a struggle now,” he told The Tribune last week. “Who do you call? If you call this station, there’s always an issue. If you call 919, they take down the information, and sometimes no one shows up.

Mr Fernander claimed yesterday police remain in constant communication with the neighbourhood watch council members, adding that the vehicles are in patrol.

“I, myself, and even Superintendent Pratt and Assistant Commissioner Anthony Rolle, they are in constant communication with their neighbourhood watch crew, and not only the saturation patrol vehicles but the neighbourhood police vehicles out there.

“You know, but this isn’t no time to be pulling; let’s come together man and if there are any challenges, let’s talk.”