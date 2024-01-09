Tributes paid to Davinique after deadly shooting

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE brutal shooting death of a 16-year-old RM Bailey Senior High School student led some of her peers to pledge themselves to Christ during a special assembly yesterday.

Davinique Gray was killed after gunshots ripped through her Nassau village home on Saturday –– one of three people murdered over the weekend, bringing the murder toll for the year to eight.

Shari Russell, principal of RM Bailey High School, said many students reacted on Facebook when they learned about the girl’s death, posting videos explaining what she meant to them. Some knew her from primary and junior high schools.

“We knew that our children were hurting,” Ms Russell said.

She said yesterday’s assembly was important to encourage them.

The pastor of Grace Community Church and grief counsellors from the Ministry of Education were there to offer the students support.

“This morning could not start off as a usual day,” she added. “We had to have an assembly in which they needed to hear from the word. They needed to hear what God had to say in a situation like this. And we are grateful for our pastor from Grace Community who spoke to them.”

Ms Russell continued: “Right now, in Grade 11, the teachers are not teaching, but the various counsellors who were sent from the Ministry of Education are presently in the classes, including other members of Grace Community Church, who are there to speak with the students to counsel them, to encourage them, and even to pray with them.”

The school plans to reach out to the 11th grader’s family to see if a candlelight vigil will be held for her, according to Ms Russell, who said the school wants to offer its support in any way it can.

Davinique was charging a mobile device when gunshots pierced her Nassau Village residence, killing her on January 6.

Davinique’s sister, Davianna, 17, said her death occurred the day after their late father’s birthday and has further darkened an already sombre period as David Gray, Sr, was murdered in Montell Heights in December 2021.