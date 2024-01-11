154 prison officers promoted – but others wait for their turn

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ONE hundred and fifty-four prison officers were promoted this week, but the head of the association representing them said he will not be satisfied until others awaiting promotion are advanced.

During a ceremony on Monday, 28 sergeants were promoted to correction officers, 77 recruits were promoted to the rank of officer, and 49 corporals were promoted to sergeants.

“I am definitely not satisfied because there are some outstanding promotions,” said Hervie Culmer, Correctional Officers Staff Association president.

“However, we are relieved to know now that the promotions are rolling in.”

“It would have been a glorious day to have all of the promotions come to the department at one time so everyone can celebrate. However, that’s not the case, but promotions are rolling in, so we look forward to the completion.”

Mr Culmer said over 500 promotion recommendations were made, leaving a “huge balance remaining”.

Nonetheless, acting Corrections Commissioner Doan Cleare said promotions for all ranks are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Commissioner Cleare encouraged officers as he reiterated his pledge to ensure ongoing promotions within the department.

“I’m happy that you all are receiving your reward,” he said on Monday.

“I made a pledge, and I will keep my pledge. You will never see again a long gap in promotions in this place as long as I am here.

“It will not happen because there is no rule. There is no policy in place that prison ought to wait for three to four years or send a big batch every single year.

“Listen, man, look here: We can promote at any time. Anytime we can promote. And what we will be doing going forward, we will do that. We will do that.”

Correctional officers have long complained about how long it takes to get promoted compared to police and defence force officers.

Commissioner Cleare had previously suggested that the BDCs needs a commission similar to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Police Service Commission, a body to recommend promotions of officers above a certain rank.

Currently, the promotion of BDCs officers falls under the Public Service Commission, which also deals with promotions for all other public servants.

Mr Culmer said yesterday: “It’s just we can’t fathom, you know, why the process takes so long, but like I said, we long for the day when it doesn’t.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe had previously said correctional service officers with pending promotions would receive back pay dating to 2020.

The department’s last promotion exercise happened in 2023 when only 19 people were promoted.