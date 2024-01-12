By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ONE day after former Cabinet minister Leslie Miller said legislators “lack the guts” to ensure capital punishment is executed, a prominent pastor took a firm position against the death penalty during a sermon as lawyers, judges, and government officials gathered at Christ Church Cathedral to mark the opening of the legal year.

“I do not support capital punishment, as in my view it is contrary to New Testament teachings,” said Reverend Harry Bain. “Life is a gift from God and must be cherished, respected, and preserved.”

Some believe the death penalty would deter would-be murderers.

Reverend Bain offered other suggestions to combat crime, calling for heavier penalties for gang-related offences and increased requirements to get bail.

“Our lawmakers need to do some serious work with respect to crime and penalties,” he said.

“Our parliamentary system was created to legislate laws and policies for the good order of society. If the current laws and policies on our books are inadequate and antiquated, then it is the responsibility of our elected representatives to put in place legislation which addresses our present-day challenges and for them to be enforced.

“A lot of laws on the books, they’re not being enforced so our politicians and policymakers have their work cut out for them, and they ought not to be ducking and dilly-dallying. They need to address these matters.”

Reverend Bain urged policymakers to adhere to the instructions of the police commissioner.

Asked if the country faces a crime crisis, Commissioner Fernander told reporters yesterday that violent crime is “a concern,” adding: “We have a handle on the matters that occurred.”

He said Reverend Bain’s sermon was excellent and that some of his recommendations “appear as though it is right from my policing plan,” adding: “Same ideas, and we continue to enforce that to ensure safety in our Bahama land.”