By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
ONE day after former Cabinet minister Leslie Miller said legislators “lack the guts” to ensure capital punishment is executed, a prominent pastor took a firm position against the death penalty during a sermon as lawyers, judges, and government officials gathered at Christ Church Cathedral to mark the opening of the legal year.
“I do not support capital punishment, as in my view it is contrary to New Testament teachings,” said Reverend Harry Bain. “Life is a gift from God and must be cherished, respected, and preserved.”
Some believe the death penalty would deter would-be murderers.
Reverend Bain offered other suggestions to combat crime, calling for heavier penalties for gang-related offences and increased requirements to get bail.
“Our lawmakers need to do some serious work with respect to crime and penalties,” he said.
“Our parliamentary system was created to legislate laws and policies for the good order of society. If the current laws and policies on our books are inadequate and antiquated, then it is the responsibility of our elected representatives to put in place legislation which addresses our present-day challenges and for them to be enforced.
“A lot of laws on the books, they’re not being enforced so our politicians and policymakers have their work cut out for them, and they ought not to be ducking and dilly-dallying. They need to address these matters.”
Reverend Bain urged policymakers to adhere to the instructions of the police commissioner.
Asked if the country faces a crime crisis, Commissioner Fernander told reporters yesterday that violent crime is “a concern,” adding: “We have a handle on the matters that occurred.”
He said Reverend Bain’s sermon was excellent and that some of his recommendations “appear as though it is right from my policing plan,” adding: “Same ideas, and we continue to enforce that to ensure safety in our Bahama land.”
Comments
hrysippus 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Congratulations to this churchman who has proved himself brave enough to state his position, which position is sure to be opposed by the hang 'em high crowd. There is no evidence that state executions of law breakers has any effect on the murder rate. The evidence actually leans towards the opposite. Compare the murder rates of th USA with that of the UK for example.
Sickened 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
“Life is a gift from God and must be cherished, respected, and preserved.” And you must respect and preserve the life of those that murder innocent woman and children by shooting them in the head? Even the lives of serial murders and rapists must be cherished and preserved, but yet you don't have a problem with letting them rot in a cell for the rest of their natural lives? Assuming of course that the church doesn't believe in letting murderers roam free.
Sorry, but I don't see the logic in that.
M0J0 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Say what you may, but when there is a chance, you may be killed after killing, I am sure it will cause many to think twice. Going to fox hill to chill with your boys, eating free and loving life isn't a scare.
