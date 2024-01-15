Kai Jones to play for Bahamas in first window of AmeriCup qualifiers

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

THE Bahamas senior men’s national basketball team will have a familiar face join the fold for the first window of their FIBA (International Basketball Federation) AmeriCup 2025 quest.

Kai Jones, who previously played for the Charlotte Hornets, has committed to play for The Bahamas against Puerto Rico in the first window of the qualifiers next month in a home and away game, according to 10th Year Seniors.

The news was first released by the aforementioned over the weekend on their various social media platforms.

“Kai Jones has committed to play for Team Bahamas against Puerto Rico in the first window of the AmeriCup qualifiers,” 10th Year Seniors post stated.

The news was confirmed by the Bahamian big man who reposted the initial post on his Instagram story on Friday with the caption “Goat Life” followed by some arbitrary emojis. Additionally, national team coach Moses Johnson confirmed the revelation.

Team Bahamas will first play Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 22 in an away game at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 7:10pm Eastern Time.

The national team will return home and face the same team on Sunday, February 25 at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium.

The game is slated to begin at 8:10pm Eastern time. The Bahamas will have their work cut out as they are grouped along with the United States of America, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

Jones, who is currently not a part of a National Basketball Association (NBA) roster, will prove to be a viable option as the senior men’s team will not include the prowess of Eric Gordon, Deandre Ayton and Chavano “Buddy” Hield.

The trio that led Team Bahamas to the FIBA Qualifying Tournament are currently playing in NBA games. Additionally, the two games will be void of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) players, who are also in the midst of collegiate action.

Following the first window in February, there will be two remaining windows scheduled for November 2024 and February 2025.

The top three teams of the qualifiers will move on to the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 slated to be hosted at the Alexis Argüello Sports Centre in Managua, Nicaragua.

As for Jones, this will be an opportunity for him to rebound after a questionable NBA offseason which saw him request a trade that ultimately resulted in him being waived by the Hornets team.

In FIBA competition, Jones last averaged 18 points per game, 8 rebounds on 60 per cent shooting from the field.

Team Bahamas is hopeful to have a good showing and the support of Bahamians in the first window next month.