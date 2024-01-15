Police Commissioner: Suspect questioned over FNM vice chairman argument

By RASHAD ROLLE

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said a suspect was in custody concerning an argument involving Free National Movement vice chairman Richard Johnson.

“There was a young man in custody over the weekend for questioning reference to this matter,” he said. “He was later released pending.”

Mr Johnson was allegedly attacked outside an FNM meeting on November 30.

He said he was talking to FNM members outside when someone came out of nowhere and hit him across his head, prompting him to defend himself.

FNM leaders later filed a police complaint against him, saying he falsely accused them of orchestrating the attack he experienced.

Mr Johnson sued the FNM in 2022 after executives unanimously barred him from council meetings. He seeks $500,000 in damages, claiming that neither leader Michael Pintard nor chairman Dr Duane Sands had the authority to suspend his membership rights and reassign his vice-chair duties. He wants $250,000 for “loss and unlawful interference” of his membership, $250,000 for “mental distress concerning the matter”, and interest on damages.

Last year, Justice Deborah Fraser instituted an injunction preventing the party’s leaders from barring him from council meetings until she had addressed the substantive matter. She also ordered them not to personally attack each other or other FNM members in public until she had ruled on the lawsuit.

After the controversy over the attack against Mr Johnson, the judge banned Mr Johnson from attending the party’s meetings or visiting its headquarters or precincts until any further court order.