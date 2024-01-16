American boy bitten by shark at resort

A TEN-year-old boy from Maryland, United States, was reportedly bitten by a shark shortly before 4pm yesterday, according to police.

Authorities said the boy was bitten on his right leg by a shark while participating in an expedition in a shark tank at a local resort on Paradise Island.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.

The incident had been reported earlier in the day but police had been uncertain of the location where it had taken place. No further details were available at the time of going to press.