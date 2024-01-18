Glover-Rolle assures workers will not be disenfranchised by NIB rise

By Rashad Rolle

LABOUR and Public Services Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said her ministry would ensure workers are not disenfranchised when National Insurance Board contributions increase later this year.

She noted the government is concerned about casual workers at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, people who lack the benefits and security that permanent workers enjoy. She also noted that some business leaders have said they will rely on more part-time workers when NIB rates increase.

“We are going to do all we can from a department of labour perspective, from a legal and legislative perspective to ensure that workers aren’t disenfranchised no matter what happens,” she said yesterday. “That’s what’s a priority for us.”

Bahamas Public Services Union president Kimsley Ferguson said while the government increased the minimum wage, people must now tap into that increase to pay the new NIB rate.

“It doesn’t assist our members in combatting the cost of living, which is leaving salaries behind by leaps and bounds,” he said, adding: “We believe there should be consultation even before the hike so that some futuristic consideration could be given to bringing relief to persons at the lower end of the scale.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said last year that the NIB contribution rate increase will take effect on July 1st of this year.

Minister Myles Laroda, who was previously responsible for NIB, repeatedly said the contribution rate must increase by 1.5 per cent three or four times in the near future to stabilise the fund.