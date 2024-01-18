Law firm unveils four promotions

A BAHAMIAN law firm has promoted two attorneys to senior associates while confirming another duo as associates after they completed their pupillage.

Callenders & Company, in a statement, confirmed that Syneisha Bootle and Raven Rolle are now senior associates while Ebonesse Bain and Miquel Cleare have been named as associates.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Syneisha and Raven as senior associates. They are both excellent legal minds and their commitment to protecting the interests of their clients is exemplary,” said R. Dawson Malone, managing partner in Callenders’ Nassau office.

“These are the intrepid young talents that will sustain the firm’s standard of excellence – in place for more than 100 years – into the 21st century. I congratulate them both.”

Ms Bootle has a wide portfolio ranging from her specialty in maritime law and marine insurance as well as family law, estate planning and the administration of estates. Educated at St Augustine’s College and then College of The Bahamas in Nassau, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Law degree from Keele University in the UK, where she graduated with the Top Award for Public Law.

“I am extremely proud and grateful to have been promoted to the position of senior associate at a firm that has assisted greatly in my professional growth and development over the past 11 years - from summer internships to now,” Ms Bootle said.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the management and staff for their unwavering support over the years. I remain committed in making invaluable and sustained contributions in achieving the goals and objectives of the firm.”

Ms Rolle specialises in litigation, contract and settlement negotiations, employment law, contract law, trust law, tort law, corporate law, international trade law, constitutional law and criminal law.

Educated at St Augustine’s College, the College of The Bahamas and the Eugene Dupuch Law School, she is the recipient of the Council’s Prize for most outstanding student in the Legal Aid Clinic.

Ms Rolle said: “An actress or a lawyer? As a child, I always dreamt of becoming one of the two. In 2017, I was called to the Bahamas Bar and became an attorney at law. Shortly thereafter, I realised that being a lawyer required me to draft and rehearse the client’s story (facts) and present it or put on a show in a way that grabbed a jury panel or judge’s attention, much like an actress.

“I am thankful that, as an attorney, I have been able to use my voice to stand up for others in the pursuit of justice. My passion for justice propels me forward for, in the words of Paulo Coelho: ‘There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure’.”

As for Callenders & Co’s new associates, Ms Bain was the recipient of multiple awards throughout her education at the University of The Bahamas and the Eugene Dupuch Law School. She is the author of the study ‘Who Commits Murder’, published in the anthology, ‘Our Prisoners: A collection of papers arising from a 2016 survey of inmates at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Facility at Fox Hill’.

Ms Bain said: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to work as an associate at Callenders & Co. The Callenders & Co team has truly enriched my legal perspective and career and I look forward to our collective future.”

Ms Cleare was named the best performing stu- dent in year one in criminal practice and procedure at the Eugene Dupuch Law School and, during her time at the University of The Bahamas, was consistently on the President’s List and Dean’s List. She graduated with honours from both institutions.

“As I assume the role of associate at Callenders & Co, I am excited to be a part of a legacy that has shaped legal history. Committed to excellence, I eagerly embrace the challenges and responsibilities that come with contributing to our continued success,” she added.

“Callenders is extremely proud to have such a collection of bright young minds at our disposal,” Mr Malone added. “We are convinced that they will excel in the profession and earn national recognition for their professionalism and excellence in the years to come as we enter into our 121st year.”