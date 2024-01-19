Cieon was ‘sweet and loving’, family member says

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CIEON Davis often visited Latter Rain Way, one of his favourite spots in Abaco, to sit, talk and laugh with his friends, but he met his death there on Tuesday when a gunman shot him 13 times, leaving his dead body in the road and his family distraught.

Relatives remembered the 38-year-old as a quiet, loving person who often played with his nieces and nephews.

“He was sweet and loving even with all of his nieces and nephews and cousins. Everyone just cling to him. Ceoin was just a people’s person and it’s just so sad to see how his life ended,” said Paulette Arnett, his aunt.

Mr Davis, the first Family Island murder victim for the year, was at home when someone called him, prompting him to leave.

“The next thing we knew, he was gunned down and killed,” Ms Arnett said.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by a concerned citizen.

Ms Arnett said: “The area that he get kill in, frequently he would just walk out there, sit down with the boys out there and laugh and talk and no one said they had any conflict with him, not the ones who we spoke to.”

Police have since taken two people –– a man and a woman –– into custody. The family, however, is perplexed, wondering what the motive was behind the killing.

“It’s not easy,” said Mrs Arnett. “We don’t know the reason why because he was such a sweet, loving man. He don’t get himself in no trouble. The family members are taking it hard, but we’re still holding and trusting in God and believing that justice will prevail, and I must say, the police are doing an excellent job.”

Mrs Arnett said her nephew worked as a landscaper and plumber with the local government.

“My last conversation with him is I came by the house and asked for my sister,” she said. “He say ‘Aunty, mommy ain’t here, I just come from work and she’s not here’.”

“My granddaughter was with me and once she come here, that’s her favourite cousin so you know her father died and she cling to all of our cousins that way and so she’s five years old and so all she do is run and run to him. He would hug her, kiss her and give her little gifts and make sure every time he see her, put something in her hand.”

Davis’ killing was one of three murders between Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing the murder tally to 14.

It followed a series of deadly shootings.

This week, the Davis administration released its crime plan in response to the soaring murder rate, but the opposition called it a “glossy brochure” with vague details and recycled information.