Clubs & Societies January 19th, 2024

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

The Nassau Bahamas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., celebrated its 111th Founders Day on January 13 with a weekend full of community service, bonding, and empowerment.

The festivities began on January 13 with a heartwarming community service event at Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home. Members of the Chapter dedicated the first half of their day to making donations and providing support to the children residing at the home.

Continuing their commitment to service, the members of the local chapter enthusiastically volunteered at the Pink Run hydration station on January 14th. Along the race route, they offered refreshments and encouragement to the participants, uplifting the spirits of the runners and making the event even more memorable.

Deepening their bonds, members participated in a unique “paint the town red-island bus tour” event, exploring New Providence and sharing memories while creating new ones.

The weekend celebration culminated with a worship service at Christ Church Cathedral followed by the stylish and glamorous red hat luncheon. This event not only highlighted the legacy of Delta Sigma Theta, but also provided an opportunity for the members to showcase their individual styles while enjoying each other’s company.

Valderez Miller, president of the Nassau Bahamas Alumnae Chapter, expressed her joy and gratitude for the successful weekend, stating, “Our 111th-Founders Day was a remarkable testament to the power of unity and Delta Sigma Theta’s contributions to the communities we serve. We are proud to uphold our sorority’s legacy and remain dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those around us.”

Established on January 13, 1913, at Howard University by twenty-two visionary women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has consistently promoted sisterhood, scholarship, and service worldwide. The Nassau Bahamas Alumnae Chapter has diligently embodied these principles, representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta throughout The Bahamas.

For further information about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Nassau Bahamas Alumnae Chapter, please visit www.deltasigmatheta.org.

KIWANIS CLUB OF NASSAU AM

Each year, The Kiwanis Club of Nassau A.M. aims to help the needy in our community experience the joys of Christmas through our “Feed the Family - Spirit of Christmas” Signature Project initiative. This two-day event, kicked off on Saturday, December 16, 2023, with the second day of events being celebrated on December 26, 2023.

On day one, our members convened at the C.H. Reeves Junior High School to package 60 grocery parcels that were donated to impoverished families across the island of New Providence. These packages were equipped with one (1) month of food and health care items, along with a Fresh Meat Voucher that could be used at a local grocer.

During day two of the festivities, our members provided 350 scrumptious plated Christmas meals, including desserts and beverages, to Children and adults in the Groove community. Additionally, each child was gifted a Christmas surprise and enjoyed the entertainment of a DJ and games like hoopla!

We extend our profound gratitude to our members, their families, and friends, along with corporate Bahamas for their donations of funding, time, and resources. Thank You! Your sponsorship and support helped to better the lives of others and make our initiative a success.

Weekly, our club aims to better our communities through our feeding, school leadership, and outreach programs. To assist in these efforts, you can reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok at Kiwanis Club of Nassau A.M., or directly to our secretary at kcnamclubsecretary@gmail.com. It starts with us!

KIWANIS CLUB OF OVER-THE-HILL

On Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, President Dominique Gaitor and the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill under our theme “Service with Passion & Strength” continued our annual Majority Rule Day Breakfast for the residence in the Bain & Grants Town Community.



We assembled at Mother Frances Butler Park, on Meadows Street, early in the morning to begin our preparations for the delicious breakfast we were about to serve. Past Spiritual Aims Chair Neil Hamilton blessed the food that we were about to serve and ask God to bless our project. We then began serving an assortment of grits or rice with tuna, sardines, mackerel, or corn beef; with a side serving of Starbucks Coffee, Minute Maid juice or Dasani water. By midday we had served 400 meals on this Majority Rule Holiday. We also provided slippers for those residents who needed a pair. We were also assisted by two members of the Kiwanis K-Kids Club.

We wish to say a special thank you to Starbucks and Caribbean Bottling Company for providing coffee, juice & water to the residents.

The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organized on September 24th, 1975, and remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda & Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.