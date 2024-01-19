Marathon MP takes 40 senior citizens to lunch

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ON a joyous day of eating delicious food, making new friends, and learning crime prevention tips, 40 senior citizens were treated to a day out in town by the Marathon Urban Renewal Senior Association.

State Minister for Urban Renewal Lisa Rahming hosted the senior citizens to a luncheon at Curly’s restaurant at Fish Fry. She said it was important to bring smiles to their faces, especially when there’s so much sad news due to the country’s murder rate.

The Marathon MP said she wanted the senior residents to feel loved, comfortable, and entertained.

“Most of our seniors, they’re home alone, they have nothing to do or they’re bored, so we find activities for them,” she said. “And this is one for them to come together and to know other seniors who live in the community who they can share stories with. And so this is just one of the methods I would say we use to bring our community together.”

Ms Rahming noted that senior citizens are one of the most vulnerable groups in society. She said the group of seniors were also treated to a crime symposium by Urban Renewal, where they learned about safety tips to protect themselves.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Jermaine Adderley, a part of the Marathon Urban Renewal team, said senior citizens were engaged in the crime symposium.

Sabrina Demeritte, 64, who participated in the luncheon and symposium, said the day was amazing. She said she got numbers for police officers in case she had concerns. She said she made new friends at the luncheon and hopes more events for the community will occur.