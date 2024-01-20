Aircraft crash lands on runway in Bimini – no injuries reported

Police on Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash landing of an aircraft on Cat Cay, at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Initial reports revealed that a white 1970 Aztec six seater aircraft, piloted by a man and carrying four passengers, departed from Grand Bahama en route to Cat Cay.

It is reported that upon reaching the destination, the pilot encountered mechanical difficulties with the landing gears, leading to a crash landing on the runway. There were no injuries reported during the incident. Investigations are being continued.