Two dead, one in critical condition after separate shootings

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after two shooting incidents on Sunday.

The latest shooting happened at around 7pm when a woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was shot dead in the South Street and Hospital Lane area, while at the intersection.

Police gave chase to a small blue vehicle speeding from the area, but it was able to evade them.

This followed an earlier shooting in Pinewood Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2pm, two males, one armed with a high-powered weapon and the other with a handgun, exited a Nissan vehicle and opened fire towards two men, who were sitting on the outside of a residence on Walnut Street, before fleeing in an easterly direction.

The first victim, aged 31, sustained gunshot injuries to the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, where he remains in critical condition.

The second victim, aged 21, also sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was examined by EMS personnel; however, he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.