Early tourism arrivals ahead of 2023’s pace

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE deputy prime minister says early 2024 tourism numbers are ahead of last year’s comparatives as he reiterated that The Bahamas expects to exceed nine million visitor arrivals for 2023.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said: “We are anticipating more than nine million. We are still counting... this is an important record setting year for our country.

“By the end of January, we’ll have a good grasp of where we are in terms of overall arrivals. Suffice to say that this continues to be the best year we’ve seen and 2024 is on a magnificent trajectory to March. It’s looking better than 2023 so far.”

Mr Cooper was on board the Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s largest $2bn ship as it visited Nassau ahead of its first commercial voyage later this month. He said the cruise line’s proposed Royal Beach Club project on Paradise Island is still waiting final approvals from Cabinet but “by and large the project is approved”.

He added: “It’s important to point out that it’s progressing. There are a few minor details to be approved by the Cabinet

but by and large the project is approved. We look for- ward to the opportunity for Bahamians to participate.”

Mr Cooper explained that the project presents an “empowering opportunity” for the Bahamian economy and the tourism product as it will be 49 percent Bahamian owned while also operated by Bahamians.

He said: “We can tell you that this will be a 49 percent Bahamian-owned operation. The businesses will be run by Bahamians, will be owned by Bahamians. There will be a magnificent new ferry service that’s going to be owned and operated by Bahamians.

“This is going to be an empowering opportunity for tourism, for the overall economy of The Bahamas and for Bahamian entrepreneurs. I’m looking forward to it coming out of the ground and on continuing the strong partnership with Royal Caribbean.”

Mr Cooper added that the 5.6m cruise passengers projected to pass through Nassau Cruise Port in 2024 will be looking for activities to do and encouraged Bahamians to participate in the “renaissance” of Downtown Nassau.

He said: “We have a team that’s really committed to improving the product. Nassau Cruise Port has started the renaissance of the downtown area. This is going to cascade throughout the downtown community. So I’m calling on Bahamian entrepreneurs to get involved and participate. We need tours, we need entertainment, we need restaurants, we need new residences downtown.

“This is a great opportunity to invest in downtown Nassau and, for 2024, there are going to be six million new passengers coming by cruise - 5.6m roughly coming into Nassau Cruise Port. All of them will be looking for things to do. All of them will be looking to experience the new allure and charm of the new downtown Nassau. We’ll be working on it diligently. We’re calling on Bahamians to help them and participate in this renaissance.”

Mr Cooper said the Ministry of Works is helping to address the infrastructure issues in downtown Nassau, such as drainage, but is also moving forward on cosmetic enhancements.

He said: “There are some long-term infrastructural issues that we will address in partnership with the Ministry of Works, but we are also working actively already in many of the short-term cosmetic fixes. We’ve demolished some buildings, we have some green spaces. We’re going to be doing some murals.

“We have an incubation centre. The first phase is going to be launched soon. We’re going to have ten creative entrepreneurs in that space. I’m excited about it.”