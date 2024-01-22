Stuart Cove says shark attack at Atlantis first since operation began

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

STUART Cove said a shark attack at Atlantis last week involving a ten-year-old boy is the first guest-related incident since the operation began in 2006.

The company’s comment to international media came as footage emerged of the aftermath of the shark attack, showing frantic efforts to help the child.

“A dive instructor and dive guide were in the water with the guest when the incident occurred and immediately responded to provide medical attention,” said Stuart Cove in a statement reported by CNN.

“Incidents like this involving interaction with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable. Our thoughts and support are with the child, parents and others impacted by the incident.”

A company representative declined to comment more when The Tribune contacted him yesterday.

Mr Cove told CNN an internal investigation was launched after the event, and operations have been suspended.

In a 50-second video posted by TMZ News, the victim screams after he is pulled out of the water, and Atlantis staff run to render assistance.

A presumed guest at the resort was recording one of the water attractions when they heard screams and realised a shark bit someone.

“Call 911,” one person screamed while another said: “Get him out the water.”

On Thursday, Doctors Hospital confirmed that the Maryland boy successfully underwent surgery and was airlifted to the United States for further care.

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper called the attack “another unfortunate incident”. He said a Cabinet subcommittee has been established to possibly introduce regulations for such activities.