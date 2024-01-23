Haitian Pastor helped 20 since demolition of shanty towns

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LEAGUE of Haitian Pastors president Dr Jean Paul Charles said he helped 20 residents affected by recent demolitions in New Providence who needed money and food.

Dr Charles told The Tribune most residents who sought help only did so once and have since found living accommodations.

“They’re now doing good,” he said. “Some of them who found a place to stay, we help them with a small portion.”

After the government began demolishing structures in the Kool Acres and All Saints Way unregulated communities, concerns have been raised about whether some affected will become homeless.

One woman told The Tribune last week that she and her six children slept outside on the ground after their home was demolished.

Government officials have repeatedly said that living accommodations will only be provided to Bahamians displaced by demolition activities.

Dr Charles said pastors in the league had helped people with canned goods and other “light” items.

“But for shelter, that’s a different ball game,” Dr Charles said. “There’s no shelter in New Providence, and we encourage those in the community, whoever they can help, to do so.”

Asked about his views on the demolition activities, Dr Charles said: “We talk to them and you know, they listen. We cannot say they are not compassionate. We cannot say that but they listen and they told us that this they have to do as a government and we cannot oppose that.”