‘Huge blow’ if no Stella Maris purchaser found

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island’s chief councillor yesterday said the island will suffer a “huge blow” if a buyer cannot be found for the Stella Maris resort.

Ian Knowles told Tribune Business the decision by its principal to place the well- known hotel on the market for sale, with an $11.75m asking price, was “shocking news”.

“I wasn’t even aware the owners were trying to sell it,” he said. “They ran that operation for many years including a private charter business. Them closing would really hamper the island, especially the northern partner which has the touristic development. It’s one of the major hotels on the island.”

There is nothing to suggest Stella Maris is in any danger of closing. Joerge Friese, its principal, told this newspaper on Monday that “it’s high time to put it in the hands” of an owner able to take it to four-five star status once the $11.75m asking price is met.

He added that he needs “to look for a new future for Stella Maris” and the resort’s present 30-strong workforce with the property now being actively marketed for sale by the Bahamas Property Group.

Mr Knowles, meanwhile, recalled: “Stella Maris has been around since the 1960s. They were one of the first people doing the deep diving with sharks in the ocean. Stella Maris is really a historical place.

“This will really put a damper on the lives of a lot of people on the north side of the island, especially for women. Mr Friese is over 70 years old. It’s really sad news. I just hope people will find the money to buy it because it is in a nice area and it’s a good development that’s been there for the last 50-plus years.

“Stella Maris is the high- light of the island. It was one of the first major developments on the island that tourists ventured in to. They did deep sea diving and stuff, and were one of the first people in the country to start doing that. They catered to many, many visitors over the years. They have supported a lot of families in the north over

the years in every aspect there is. They taught a lot of the residents how to scuba dive.”

Besides his age, Mr Friese said “a pioneer group” who worked with him on Long Island have all passed away themselves. And his daughter, Jill Smith, and son, Joel, who run the hotel and aviation services respectively, are “both as busy as can be” and also in their late 50s and early 60s.

“I need to look for a new future for all of Stella Maris,” he told this news- paper. “A new future has to be created... We had to curtail its capacity because of COVID and a few other factors, and it’s high time it’s put into the hands of and engaged and financially stable party who can increase its capacity, increase its quality and take it to Out Island four star/ five star.”

Mr Friese said he hoped to attract a purchaser who could exploit Stella Maris’ existing landholdings to complete “a real estate development around the hotel”, although he wishes that the resort “should remain at the heart of Stella Maris where just about