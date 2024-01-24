Gathered to remember and to pray

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE soaring murder rate is triggering grief-stricken relatives of people killed over the years by gun violence, dozens of whom gathered yesterday to mark Families of Murder Victims Day with prayer, songs and tears.

After Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis proclaimed January 23 as Families of Murder Victims Day, a special prayer service at New Covenant Baptist Church provided a safe space yesterday for families struggling to cope without their relatives. The gathering came against the backdrop of one of the deadliest opening months in the country’s history, with 17 killed so far.

“When is it going to stop? We need to do something with these people. I don’t care what you do, I don’t think you should kill somebody,” said Kahealeen Minnis, the mother of Edron Knowles, the 66th murder victim of 2023.

Mr Knowles was gunned down in front of his home on August 19, 2023, and left behind three children. His mother cried during the interview with reporters yesterday, adding that she struggles to grapple with the harsh reality of his demise.

Ms Minnis called her son’s untimely death a “big miss”.

“Friday makes five months, and it’s like it just happens again,” said Ms Minnis, a mother of eight.

“It is still fresh and I still have sleepless nights, still crying. I mean, I just keep asking God for strength because this is not easy. This pill is still here, it has not gone down yet.”

Although justice has not been served for the family, Ms Minnis said she has forgiven those responsible for killing her son.

During the ceremony yesterday, Ann Marie Davis, Bishop Simeon Hall, and Bishop Walter Hanchell spoke.

An inconsolable Laurette Lockhart held a portrait of her son, Lazzaro Ferguson, who was killed on May 28, 2023.

“It’s hard, I cry every day for my son,” she said.

Ms Lockhart said her son was a father of six, some of whom he was unable to meet before he died.

At a loss for words, she said: “I don’t even know what to say, every day is a shooting. The only thing I could say to mothers is trust in God, that’s the only hope and option.”

Khandi Gibson, president of Families of All Murder Victims, who spearheaded the event, encouraged relatives while advocating for the children of murder victims. She said the demand for assistance from FOAM is high given the current crime trends.

Keeshan Fowler, meanwhile, became a single mother on July 10, 2021, after the father of her son, Toran Taylor, was killed.

“No one plans on being a single mother or a single parent,” she said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. However, through God, through the support of community and family, I am raising my son. He is doing exceptional, and I only thank God through this process.”

She said grief is never-ending, but urged families to keep memories alive.