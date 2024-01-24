Minister: National stadium ‘repairs are going quite well’

CONCERNS have mounted as repairs continue at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium and Betty Kelly- Kenning Aquatic Centre about whether the renovations of both venues will be completed in time for the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships and World Athletics Relays in March and May respectively.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg told reporters last week that the repairs are going quite well and a tour of the facilities is forthcoming to give a glimpse of their progression.

“In the next two weeks we will have a tour with the media persons to see the level we have reached at since we started the repairs. The repairs are going quite well, I know all of the equipment that needed to be on the ground to ensure that the pool is ready for competition is here. In another four to six weeks, we should see the pool almost back in the condition where we can start seeing the impressive work that has been done by the contractor,” Bowleg said.

Both the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium and Betty Kelly- Kenning Aquatic Centre have been under renovation since November 1 of last year. The repairs of both venues are geared towards bringing them up to standard ahead of the World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 4-5 as well as the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships for March 28 to April 7.

Minister Bowleg said the repairs appear to be on schedule for both marquee sporting events to be hosted in New Providence.

“Both the roofs on the Eastern and Western Grandstand have been removed. We are going to move those support systems now and, in short order, we will be putting it up. Right now, according to the Ministry of Works and contractors, we seem to be somewhat on schedule for the preliminary events that will take place prior to the World Relays and CARIFTA swimming,” he said.

The Bahamas hosted the World Athletics Relays, previously known as the IAAF Relays, in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The 2024 host country won the bid against Lausanne in November, 2022. The two-day event will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Team Bahamas will be on the dive for the coveted sixth straight CARIFTA Aquatics title. Previously, The Bahamas earned their fifth CARIFTA victory in 2023, hauling in an historic 85 medals which included 37 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.

The host team has won seven of the last eight CARIFTA Aquatics Championships and will look to keep their legacy going at home. As previously mentioned, the 2024 CARIFTA Swimming Championships is slated for March 28 to April 7 at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre.

It will be followed by the World Athletics Relays at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium May 4-5.