NPBA Recap: Regulators and Heatwaves in win column

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Leno Regulators and Heatwaves snuck away with victories in division one and two of the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) on Monday night.

The Regulators reeled in a 10-point win against the TMT Giants in division one action while the Heatwaves narrowly edged out a 70-64 win against the Island Development Construction Rebels in division two.

Division One

The TMT Giants kept it close but were no match for the Regulators in the featured game of Monday’s double header at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

The victors followed the lead of Alexander Rolle who dropped a game-high 18 points to start the week. He got busy behind the arc, canning four three-pointers in the win. The team’s leading scorer pulled down seven rebounds, stole the ball twice and dished out three dimes.

The Regulators trailed 18-11 at the end of the opening period after falling behind 16-8 at the 2:35 mark.

In the following quarter, the team showed up to play and locked the score at 24 apiece when Trevor Smith knocked down a two-point jump shot at 3:32.

The contest was a seesaw affair after that juncture of the game and the Regulators led by a mere point (31-30) going into the halftime break.

In the third period, the 3-3 (win/loss record) Regulators advanced by seven points on the scoreboard to firmly take control of the game.

The Giants were unable to recover and suffered their third loss of the NPBA season.

Daniel Hall had an efficient night in the loss for the Giants. Hall charged his way to a side-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting on field goals. Additionally, he drained two three-pointers on the night.

Division Two

Jarad Richardson was relentless on offence for the Heatwaves to ensure they took down the Rebels D2 team on Monday night. He turned in a dominant double-double with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. He shot the ball well, knocking down 7-for-17 field goals.

His teammate Johnacy Augustin also got to work against the 1-5 Rebels. Augustin posted 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.

The first quarter saw the Heatwaves and Rebels knotted at 11 on the scoreboard. However, the latter managed to create a two-point separation (30-28) going into the second half following a made two-pointer by Jude Vil with 0.10 seconds left to play.

In the second half, it was all Heatwaves but the pesky Rebels stuck around.

With the game seemingly out of reach at the 0.24 seconds mark, Traveno Miller made a gutsy three-pointer, making the score 68-64.

The intentional foul game did not work in the Rebels’ favour as Richardson iced the game with two clutch free throws to knock off their opponents. Javon Vil, of the Rebels D2 squad, mailed in a team-high 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the loss.

Next up for the NPBA will be the highly-anticipated undefeated triple header on Saturday night, starting at 7:30pm.

The Your Essential Store (YES) Giants, the reigning division two champions, face the undefeated Cyber Tech Marlins.

Additionally, the Produce Express Rockets are set to matchup against the Discount Distributors Rockets in division two as well.

The Commonwealth Bank Giants, the reigning division one champions, take on the undefeated Sand Dollar High Flyers.

Tickets are priced at $10 in advance.