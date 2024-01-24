Pro golfer Robinson misses the cut

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FOR his second appearance in the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour that opened its 2024 season here in the Bahamas, Bahamian representative Devaughn Robinson missed the cut for the main draw.

On the heels of his early exit in the Great Exuma Classic at the Sandals Emerald Bay at the Emerald Reef Course last week, Robinson fell short in his first two rounds on Sunday and Monday at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay.

Robinson, the lone Bahamian playing in the tournament after he won the only exemption spots during the Bahamas Golfers Professional Association’s National Championships and trials in December at the Ocean Club, said he gave it his best shot. “The tournament was one of the toughest I’ve played,” said Robinson as he looked back at his performance. “Weight of the competition, toughness of the course paired with some of the toughest conditions I’ve played in for a while.”

However, he admitted that his performance wasn’t what he anticipated.

“Disappointed? yes,” he stressed. “But I’m reminded that it was a huge accomplishment to make it to that level regardless of how I finished.”

Based on what he’s seen, Robinson said he just needs more consistent competitive repetitions.

“There’s no way to simulate the feels and energy in those environments, so I just have to keep competing,” he stated.

As he heads back to his residence in Houston, Texas, Robinson said he will focus on his next competition and hope to improve on what he did over the past two weeks here at home in the Bahamas. “I have a couple weeks break, then a Houston Open qualifier followed by the start of the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour season,” said Robinson, who plays on the pro circuit with Grand Bahamian Cameron Riley.

Riley, who won the qualifier for Abaco last year, came out to serve as the caddy for Robinson, while his regular caddy, veteran pro golfer Jimmy Delancey, did the preparatory work, said he was pleased with the support he got.

“Caddy was phenomenal,” he summed up. “Was lucky enough to have Cameron Riley to caddy and Jimmy Delancey for the prep work.”

Together, they carried the Bahamian flag at the Korn Ferry Tournament although Robinson didn’t get out of the qualifying round of either event this year. This was the second year that Robisnon qualified for Exuma.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the US-based PGA Tour and features professional golfers who have either not yet reached the PGA Tour, or who have done so but then failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at that level.

The APGA, on the other hand, was formed in 2010 as a non-profit organisation with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. It prepares African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry through professional tournaments, career development and mentoring sessions.

Robinson and Riley are the only two Bahamian professional golfers currently playing on the APGA.

The Bahamian golfers, however, play for an exemption spot on the two Korn Ferry Tour events played in the Bahamas.