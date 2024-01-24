Three taken to hospital after shootings in Grand Bahama and New Providence

A 64-year-old Freeport man is in hospital and two men are in custody following a shooting incident in Freeport on Tuesday evening - while two males were shot in New Providence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said police received a report at about 7.20pm of a shooting at Oleander Street.

On arrival at the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Mr Rolle said the victim told police that he and a male suspect known to him were involved in an altercation and he was shot in the shoulder.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the man to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

ASP Rolle said police have two people in custody who are assisting with investigations into the matter.

In New Providence, the first incident occurred at a business establishment on East Street South and involved a 17-year-old male.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 8pm, the victim, an employee of the establishment while working outside, was approached and shot by a lone gunman dressed in dark clothing. The culprit then fled the scene in a white Japanese-modeled vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his facial region and was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services (EMS), where he remains in stable condition.

The second incident occurred off Fire Trail Road east and involved an 18-year-old man.

According to reports, at around 11.30pm, the victim and another individual were traversing a track road on a scooter when they heard gunshots. Moments later, the victim realised that he had been shot.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he was treated and subsequently discharged.