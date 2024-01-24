Teens behind ‘Get Dem Reggie’ video using platform to speak against violence and gangs

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO Bahamian teenagers who became a viral sensation for their captivating “Get Dem Reggie” video are now using their platform to reduce school violence, saying they want students to know that “violence and gangs don’t get you nowhere in life”.

The two CI Gibson Senior High School students, Reginald “Reggie” McPhee, 18, and Taimir “Mare” Paul, 15, were just two close friends joking around when their TikTok video, released in October 2023, boosted their profile tremendously. The video, which has garnered over one million views on social media, shows Mare saying his famous phrase, “Get dem Reggie to show them what we do”, while Reggie dances in the background.

The video was created when Reggie was repairing a car’s speakers and Mare caught him dancing to the music from the speaker. At first, Mare hesitated to post the video because Reggie was ill-kempt from working on the car. However, Reggie grabbed Mare’s phone and posted the video.

The “Get Dem Reggie” duo has since taken the country by storm through various endorsement deals and travelling event appearances. But now the duo said they have taken on one of their biggest task yet, partnering with the Royal Bahamas Police Force to improve school safety in the country.

“In schools, there is a lot of cyberbullying and bullying to be exact, and violence,” said Mare.

He said the police believe they can recommend good ideas for reducing school violence because of their platform.

“I just see that violence on gangs don’t get you nowhere in life,” said Mare, a grade 11 student. “Our generation knows that making money is a goal, and if you are locked up, you can’t make no money.”

Reggie, a grade 12 student, said while growing up, some called him a “goon” because he avoided conflict.

“I know gang violence my whole entire life,” he said. “I’ve been around people who were in gangs, doing gang violence stuff, but I never was like, affiliated.”

The duo said they understand many youths look up to them, and they want to be positive role models by explaining what’s right and wrong to them.

Reggie wants to major in music in college after high school and Mare hopes to be a business owner.

Asked what they would tell their supporters, Mare said: “Stay positive and confident and tell them to wake up in the morning and get dem, early in the afternoon get dem, and at night get dem.”