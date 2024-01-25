Rolle denies he strangled elderly American woman in Cat Island

By PAVEL BAILEY

RODRIGO Rolle denied strangling an elderly American woman during a 2017 home invasion in Cat Island as his murder trial resumed yesterday.

Rolle, 33, is accused of killing Janice Kessinger, 74, during a home invasion in Orange Creek, Cat Island, on September 29, 2017. Kessinger had been living on the island for 17 years. Rolle allegedly stole a 2006 Ford Explorer and a $500 safe containing a $5,000 Rolex belonging to Frank and Gabbi Wolf.

Rolle has pleaded not guilty to murder, stealing from a dwelling house and stealing.

Prosecutor Eucal Bonamy cross-examined Rolle yesterday and put it to him that he entered the deceased’s residence through a sliding door.

He suggested that the accused attacked Ms Kessinger and strangled her with an extension chord. He insinuated that the accused received scratches to his arm as the deceased tried to fight him off.

The defendant vehemently denied these allegations, saying: “No, sir, I didn’t do that. That never happened.”

Mr Bonamy then put it to Rolle that he wrapped the deceased in a red blanket and carried her body to a beach in Port Royal so he could bury her in a shallow grave.

He said after Rolle hastily buried the body, he lit and smoked a cigarette in celebration and dropped the butt on the sand.

Rolle denied these allegations. He said he was unaware a body was there when police carried him to the location.

Although the defendant denied asking Marcelo “Scar” Hepburn for help in opening the safe and later burning both the safe and stolen jeep, he admitted to running away from police before his arrest.

However, he disagreed that he ran barefoot through his grandmother’s backyard injuring his foot. He also denied falling during this chase.

He further disagreed with the suggestion that he fled because he knew he murdered someone and claimed that he ran because he had a “joint” in his pocket.

Despite the prosecution’s claim that he received injuries to his wrist and legs from violently resisting arrest, Rolle maintained that police beat him and kicked him in the head.

He also claimed that he was tasered during his arrest and again in jail.

Meanwhile, Dr Hastings Washington Johnson testified that he treated the defendant for abrasions and lacerations to his right knee and an open wound on his foot on October 6, 2017.

He also noted that the defendant had handcuff injuries on his wrist. He said he x-rayed his foot to ensure there were no fractures or foreign bodies inside.

He said someone could injure themselves with hand- cuffs due to intense pressure.

According to his notes from that day, Dr Hastings had no record of the defendant having a head injury, complaining of a headache or saying he was suffocated with a plastic bag by police.

While claiming the defend- ant never told him how he injured his foot and knee, Dr Johnson told the prosecutor Rolle might have injured his foot in a fall. He agreed with Mr Bonamy’s suggestion that fingernails could cause abrasions to the shoulder.

During questioning from Geoffrey Farquharson, the defendant’s attorney, Dr John- son said Rolle told him police beat him on October 1, 2017.

In addition to Mr Bonamy, Janet Munnings also serves as a prosecutor in the case. Justice Gregory Hilton is the presiding judge.