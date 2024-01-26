PHA Foundation ‘a step in the right direction’ says PM

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority celebrated its official launch of the PHA foundation yesterday, marking it as a significant milestone in the enhancement of healthcare in The Bahamas.

The launch of the PHA foundation was held at the Equity Trust House near Cave village. The foundation aims to increase the resources needed by healthcare institutions to be operational and serve the Bahamian public.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the foundation was a step in the right direction to generate additional needed funds and resources for healthcare sectors.

“I want the public to know that I fully understand and appreciate the need to improve health care in The Bahamas. I know what the conditions are like for patients, as well as medical professionals. Major changes are necessary, we still need to expand and restore mobile clinics. And we still need to make progress on the hospitals in Nassau and Grand Bahama,” he said.

Mr Davis continued: “That’s why this foundation is so crucial and critical to supporting our efforts by establishing foundations here and in the United States the PHA is maximising the opportunity for philanthropists and civic organizations to be involved both here and abroad.”

Dr Michael Darville, minister of Health and Wellness, also marked the foundation as a pivotal point in improving the health services provided to patients across the country.