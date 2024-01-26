Phillando signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

WHILE there have been a number of minor league signings taking place in New Providence over the past few weeks, there was one held in Grand Bahama on Sunday in the Grand Lucayan Convention Center.

Phillando Williams, in the presence of representatives Lanitigua and Jose Alvarez, signed his name on the dotted line for a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organisation.

Also present were Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, MP for Marco City, Stephen Adderley, president of the Grand Bahama Baseball Federation, Neko Grant coaches Donovan Cox Jr and Marcian Curry.

Surrounded by his family and friends, Williams said it’s a proud day for him and relatives and he intends to go out and make the Bahamas very proud as he pursues his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.