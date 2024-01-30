Gov't launches solar bid for 100MW in New Providence

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister yesterday hailed "a turning point" for the Bahamian energy sector as the Government launched its search for up to 100 Mega Watts (MW) of renewable power for New Providence.

Speaking at the formal unveiling of the bidding process, where his administration will seek offers from independent power producers (IPPs) to supply Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) with electricity generated by solar and other renewable forms, Philip Davis KC reiterated previous pledges by saying: "We didn’t come here to defend the status quo but to change it.

"And if there’s one area crying out for urgent and major change, it’s energy. For far too long, high prices and unreliability have hurt Bahamian families and businesses, undermining our progress and our prosperity. We are building a new energy reality for our country – one that is cleaner, more affordable and more reliable."

Promising to deliver on these ambitious goals, Mr Davis added: "Today, we are taking a very big step forward, with an RFP (request for proposal) for significant solar energy infrastructure - up to 100 MW - in New Providence.

"This request for proposal is a very important component of our larger reforms to the energy sector, which feature massive investments and upgrades in how we generate and store energy. Along with new solar energy in New Providence, we are significantly expanding the use of solar energy on our Family Islands.

"I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that these energy reforms represent a turning point for The Bahamas. We are showing that in The Bahamas, yes, we can harness the sun’s abundant energy, reduce our reliance on imported fuels and take charge of our energy future. Powering more of our energy needs with the sun aligns with our values, our economic needs, and our environmental responsibilities."

Mr Davis also pledged that, when it came to The Bahamas' renewable energy roll-out, "Bahamian opportunities come first". He added: "We’re committed to ensuring these developments bring jobs, technology and skills training to our shores."

Jobeth Coleby Davis, minister of energy and transport, said the Government is seeking bids that will generate between 60 MW to 100 MW of renewable energy throughout New Providence.

Unveiling similar goals to the previously announced Family Islands renewable energy tender, she said: “With this RFP, the Government is working alongside Bahamas Power & Light to explore responsible energy generation and usage within the domestic energy sector through this major and unprecedented RFP.

“Our RFP invites IPPs, independent power producers, to propose renewable energy projects on New Providence. The total capacity of the project shall be a minimum of 60 MW to a maximum of 100 MW. The Government has earmarked several potential locations for these projects. The locations are Blue Hills, CV Bethel, Carmichael Village, Coral Harbour and Gladstone Road Freight Terminal.”

Mrs Coleby Davis explained that the RFP will allow New Providence to have a more resilient and sustainable energy supply, and invited experienced firms to participate in the bidding process.

She added: “The goal of the RFP is to create more independence in energy generation on New Providence utilising clean fuel and renewables.

“To fulfill this objective the Government is calling on stakeholders to join hands and help us to keep building a more resilient and sustainable nature. We invite world-class firms with proven experience to participate in the bidding process to provide our people with better and more affordable connectivity.

“This RFP represents an historic opportunity for The Bahamas to lead in sustainable energy generation, reduce carbon emissions and secure a brighter future for its citizens.”

Mrs Coleby Davis added that bidders must meet certain experience and qualification standards to be eligible to participate.

She said: “To be eligible for evaluation all firms must meet specific experience and qualification standards including microgrid renewable energy facility construction capability, and a clear warranty policy is essential for ensuring the performance of proposed equipment."

Site tours for the proposed locations will run from February 12-18. Bidder questions are due by February 23, and the deadline to submit proposals is March 28, 2024.