American man pleads guilty to indecent assault, exposure after two weeks on remand

AN AMERICAN man was fined on Friday after he admitted to indecently assaulting and exposing himself to a woman last month.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Micheal Beauregard, 57, of Fort Lauderdale, with indecent assault, indecent exposure and assault.

Beauregard indecently assaulted and exposed himself to a woman in New Providence on May 14. On that same day the defendant is further said to have assaulted another man.

The defendant was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services during his initial arraignment on May 16. This came after Prosecutor Inspector S Coakley objected to bail, and cited that Beauregard posed a potential flight risk as a boat captain.

After two weeks on remand, the defendant reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Beauregard was fined $3,000 for the indecent assault along with further fines of $250 and $200 for the indecent exposure and assault charges respectively.

Failure to pay these fines would carry a one year prison term.