Gibson’s cousin claims he owned Elite Maintenance

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE cousin of Adrian Gibson claimed on Thursday that the Long Island MP owned Elite Maintenance Incorporated, a company that was allegedly awarded Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) contracts when he was executive chairman.

Rashae Gibson alleged this as she continued her testimony under cross-examination by Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez KC.

The award of WSC contracts to Elite Maintenance and maintenance companies is at the centre of the case.

Ms Gibson, a former shareholder of Elite, previously admitted to being a signatory on Elite Maintenance’s bank account after Mr Gibson allegedly told her about it. She claimed she closed the company’s account at Mr Gibson’s request after he learned that Ms Mackey was “stealing” from it.

When asked about emails she sent to Scotiabank in July 2021 requesting Elite Maintenance’s bank statements, the witness said yesterday that she did so because her cousin asked her to.

She claimed Mr Gibson told her to “hurry up” and close the account before his ex found out.

“That’s why I removed the money first and then asked for the information afterwards,” she added, referring to over $100,000 she claimed she transferred from Elite Maintenance’s account to another at Mr Gibson’s request.

Mr Gomez suggested she emailed Scotiabank and closed the account independently before informing his client.

“I put it to you that when you said you spoke to Mr Gibson before closing the account, that you’re lying,” he said.

Ms Gibson denied this and said she had a photo of her cousin driving her to the bank to prove it.

Mr Gomez also suggested she requested Elite Maintenance’s bank statements because she wanted to see how much money Mrs Mackey spent –– a claim she also refuted.

When it was suggested that she regularly withdrew money from Elite Maintenance’s bank account and used it to buy “lashes” and other beauty supplies for her company, Ms Gibson denied it.

“I put it to you that stealing from Adrian Gibson is different from stealing from Elite Maintenance Incorporated Limited. What do you say to that?” the defence attorney said.

The witness said that was false because Mr Gibson “owned Elite Maintenance”. Defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson interjected and the jury was temporarily excused.

When jurors returned, Mr Gomez highlighted supposed inconsistencies in the witness’ evidence, noting her previous testimony about closing Elite Maintenance’s bank account in August.

“So were you lying then, or are you lying now?” he asked.

Ms Gibson said she simply got the dates mixed up.

Mr Gibson is facing several charges concerning his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with Elwood Donaldson Jr, former WSC’s general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Mr Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Geoffrey Farquharson, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, Raphael Moxey, represent the defendants.

Meanwhile, the Crown’s lawyers are acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.

Justice Cheryl-Grant Thompson is presiding over the case.