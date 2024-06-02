Man remanded after allegedly threatening two people with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after he was accused of threatening two people with a gun last month.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Earvin Moxey, 31, with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

Moxey’s co-accused Patsey Braynen, 37, and Mark Wilkinson, 19, were charged with abetment to possession of firearm with intent to put another in fear.

Moxey allegedly threatened Jangitilla Cooper and Tyler Missick with a handgun to put them in fear on May 24 in New Providence.

Braynen and Wilkinson are alleged to have aided and abetted in the aforementioned incident.

The trio all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

Moxey was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The remaining two defendants were granted bail at $5,000 at one or two sureties each. They must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Thursday by 6pm. They were also warned not to have any contact with any witnesses in this matter.

The trio’s trial begins on July 12.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.