Pintard retains leadership as Minnis challenge fails

Michael Pintard pictured at the FNM convention before the outcome of the vote that saw him returned as leader of the party. Photo: Dante Carrer

As of Saturday, June 1, 2024

MICHAEL Pintard has retained the leadership of the FNM, resisting the challenge of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

At today’s one-day convention, Mr Pintard secured 486 votes to 163 for Dr Minnis.

In the chairman race, Dr Duane Sands retains his post, beating challenger Elsworth Johnson by 431 votes to 221.

The crowded convention hall erupted into cheers from the Pintard camp shortly before the results were announced, prior to the announcement by Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis.

Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis announces the results of the FNM leadership and chairman races. Video: Leandra Rolle

The_Oracle 2 hours, 47 minutes ago

Weighed, measured and found wanting. Now can we move on with some sense of unity?

TalRussell 1 hour, 44 minutes ago

Congratulations to Comrade Michael Pinard on a decisive victory to continue to face such responsibilities and challenges of His Majesty's Official RedShirts' Movement. -- Know who thy enemies are and the company they keep and look closely at whatever they as a bunch are up to. -- Use the pow'r of your instruments to hold governing politicians' along with your own MPs' and Senators' accountable and on message. -- And know yourself. --Yes?

jackbnimble 31 minutes ago

Still don't think they will win the next election with Pintard at the helm, but we can all breath a collective sigh of relief that Minnis did not win - now that would have been a travesty!! LOL

