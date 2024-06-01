Pintard retains leadership as Minnis challenge fails

MICHAEL Pintard has retained the leadership of the FNM, resisting the challenge of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
At today’s one-day convention, Mr Pintard secured 486 votes to 163 for Dr Minnis.
In the chairman race, Dr Duane Sands retains his post, beating challenger Elsworth Johnson by 431 votes to 221.
The crowded convention hall erupted into cheers from the Pintard camp shortly before the results were announced, prior to the announcement by Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis.
Comments
The_Oracle 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Weighed, measured and found wanting. Now can we move on with some sense of unity?
TalRussell 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Congratulations to Comrade Michael Pinard on a decisive victory to continue to face such responsibilities and challenges of His Majesty's Official RedShirts' Movement. -- Know who thy enemies are and the company they keep and look closely at whatever they as a bunch are up to. -- Use the pow'r of your instruments to hold governing politicians' along with your own MPs' and Senators' accountable and on message. -- And know yourself. --Yes?
jackbnimble 31 minutes ago
Still don't think they will win the next election with Pintard at the helm, but we can all breath a collective sigh of relief that Minnis did not win - now that would have been a travesty!! LOL
