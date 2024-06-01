Pintard retains leadership as Minnis challenge fails

MICHAEL Pintard has retained the leadership of the FNM, resisting the challenge of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

At today’s one-day convention, Mr Pintard secured 486 votes to 163 for Dr Minnis.

In the chairman race, Dr Duane Sands retains his post, beating challenger Elsworth Johnson by 431 votes to 221.

The crowded convention hall erupted into cheers from the Pintard camp shortly before the results were announced, prior to the announcement by Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis.