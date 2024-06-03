PLP hits out at FNM leader as ‘unhinged’

AFTER Michael Pintard retained leadership of the Free National Movement and delivered a victory speech, the Progressive Liberal Party called his performance “unhinged”.

The PLP said Mr Pintard held on to his leadership position “after two years of presiding over infighting, backstabbing, internal lawsuits and chaos”.

“He celebrated with a strange, unhinged series of untruths and attacks. One can only imagine Hubert Minnis’ frustration, watching Pintard’s speech: How did I lose to this guy? Indeed, there are already whispers that any temporary facade of peace within the FNM will be fragile and short-lived, as Pintard failed to offer Bahamians any reason to believe a man who has struggled to lead his fractious party could be a force for progress in The Bahamas.”

The PLP said Mr Pintard’s speech highlighted his deficiencies as a leader and thinker.

“He attacked a very popular and successful school breakfast programme that is helping Bahamian school-children start their day off right. He ignored the government’s innovative National Youth Guard, real gains fighting crime, long overdue action on shanty towns, major investments in health care and infra- structure, and the record number of visitors.”

“The current government rescued the country from fiscal crisis, and knocked a billion dollars off the country’s deficit –– reversing years of damage caused by incompetent and indifferent FNM governance. His call for reducing the size of government, which could only be referring to dismissing essential civil servants, shows a disturbing disregard for the livelihoods of those who serve our country.”