Police hunt for Abaco shooter

Police in Abaco are searching for a man involved in a shooting incident in Cooper’s Town yesterday.

The incident occurred shortly after 11pm at a residence on Rebecca Street.

According to initial reports, the victim was involved in an argument with a woman relative when another man, known to the victim, arrived at the home produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene in a gray Japanese vehicle. The victim sustained injuries to his upper left extremity and was taken to the local clinic in a private vehicle, where he is currently in stable condition.