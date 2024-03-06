Rating of ‘banned’ film under review

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Film Control Board’s controversial decision to ban an anime movie could be reversed pending a review by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Office of the Attorney General.

Mario Bowleg, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, said yesterday: “I am addressing the matter as the appeal was addressed to me. And it is always important to maintain cordial, open, and respectful relationships with our stakeholders.”

The Film Control Board gave “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training” a D rating, a rare rating that prevents it from being seen in local theatres. The anime was released worldwide on February 2nd.

Mr Bowleg said the review is being done in consultation with the board.

He couldn’t say when the review would be completed.

Tecoyo Bridgewater, Fusion’s chief lawyer, said the company is “graciously and eagerly” awaiting the completion of the review.

He said the company appealed the matter to Mr Bowleg under the Theatre and Cinemas Act. The law allows applicants to appeal a decision of the Board within 21 days of being notified of that decision.

The head of the Film Control Board defended the committee’s D rating last month, saying the movie had no understandable plot and was not in English. She said eight of nine board members rated the anime D, including writers, actors, filmmakers, and those in the film and theatre world.

“There was a combination of reasons, and all were written and explained,” she said. “Yes, heavy demonic content was stated, but not ‘because of beheadings’. The violence, blood and beheadings were a separate point.”

Mr Bridgewater rejected those arguments, saying the board was considering matters outside the scope of its regulatory framework.

“The regulation clearly states that a film may be denied ‘where it goes against public order or decency or other reasons undesirable in the public interest’,” he said. “The board thereby would be acting outside of its scope if it disallows the playing of a film because it has no storyline or it anticipates or assumes that a minor may or may not see it when it is exhibited. This, in my estimation, will be ultra vires the powers given to them.”