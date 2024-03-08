0

St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine win fourth straight BAISS Track and Field Championship

St Augustine’s College celebrate after winning the BAISS Track and Field Championship. Photo Tenajh Sweeting

As of Friday, March 8, 2024

St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine celebrate

St Augustine’s College have won their fourth straight BAISS Track and Field Championship with a score of 1,275.50.

Queen's College were in second place with 1,260 and Temple Christian School were third with 552.

The full results:

1 St Augustine’s College 1,275.50

2 Queen's College 1,260

3 Temple Christian School 552

4 St John's College 416.50

5 Aquinas College 266.50

6 Saint Anne’s 252

7 Kingsway Academy 219.50

8 Nassau Christian School 156.50

9 Windsor School 141

10 St Andrew’s International School 64.50

11 Jordan Prince William School 59

12 Charles W Saunders 55

13 Bahamas Academy 32

14 Lyford Cay International School 20

Photos: Dante Carrer

