St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine win fourth straight BAISS Track and Field Championship

St Augustine’s College have won their fourth straight BAISS Track and Field Championship with a score of 1,275.50.
Queen's College were in second place with 1,260 and Temple Christian School were third with 552.
The full results:
1 St Augustine’s College 1,275.50
2 Queen's College 1,260
3 Temple Christian School 552
4 St John's College 416.50
5 Aquinas College 266.50
6 Saint Anne’s 252
7 Kingsway Academy 219.50
8 Nassau Christian School 156.50
9 Windsor School 141
10 St Andrew’s International School 64.50
11 Jordan Prince William School 59
12 Charles W Saunders 55
13 Bahamas Academy 32
14 Lyford Cay International School 20
Photos: Dante Carrer
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID