Man shot dead in Montell Heights area

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in the Montell Heights area on Monday night.

According to reports, at around 9pm, police received a call about gunshots being fired in Akel Close.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, believed to be in his late 40s, with gunshot wounds, lying next to a white Japanese vehicle.

EMS staff responded but found no signs of life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is not known to police and not believed to be a resident of the area.