‘Regular tourists not put off by negative publicity’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

MANY tourists visiting The Bahamas regularly are not fazed by recent negative publicity after travel advisories, according to Rafique Symonette, chairman of the Tourism Development Cooperation (TDC).

Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said a key part of combating negative press is supporting local entrepreneurs and tourism stakeholders so that they can showcase The Bahamas and continue to develop new products and experiences.

“Our key thing about that is actually supporting. If we have a good product and we’re able to show and showcase what Bahamians can offer we think that’s going to change the narrative,” said the TDC chairman.

“We have so many guests who come here year after year and they’re not fazed by this knowledge. Right. They just aren’t, they’re still coming back. But if we keep creating innovative experiences and new things for them to experience that will ensure that they come back again and again.”

Mr Symonette said in addition to launching Tourism Incubation Centres for emerging entrepreneurs, the TDC has launched the Hospitality Assured Programme to enhance the skills of stakeholders and is on its third cohort of the lifeguard training programme.

He said: “We’re working on so many different initiatives. One of the specific ones that we’ve done is this Hospitality Assured programme, where we’re trying to bring the skills and tenacity and experience to the entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector and to the employees. The goal is that that will allow us to have a much better tourism product.

“We also have a lifeguarding programme, this is our third cohort of teaching lifeguards to keep the tourists safe, because we think that’s a pivotal part about encouraging people to come to visit us.