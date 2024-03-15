‘I practically raised him’, says sister of man murdered in Montell Heights area

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A DRIVEN and ambitious go-getter – that's how Keisha Davis described her brother, Eric Davis, 45, the country's latest murder victim.

The father of three was shot around 9pm Monday on Akel Close in the Montell Heights area.

“I practically raised him, so he was in essence my first child before I became a mother,” Ms Davis said.

Police found Davis' unresponsive body outside a white Japanese model vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police said a lone gunman dressed in dark clothing reportedly approached him and shot him multiple times before making good his escape.

Holding back tears, Ms Davis described the late taxicab driver as a caring person who gave sound advice when asked for it.

“He did, in his younger years, make one or two little mistakes, nothing drastic, just what children do," she said. "But as he became an adult and more so when he became a dad, he did a 360. He turned himself around, he became more productive, he saw that he needed to make a positive change to be a better role model for his sons and daughter, and he tried his best to accomplish a lot of things in his young life."

“He would go above and beyond to help when you needed help.”

Davis' children are ages 14, 7, and 11.