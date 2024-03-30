CARIFTA: Team Bahamas claims two medals in morning session in Grenada

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The 51st CARIFTA Games got underway at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium this morning in Grenada and less than two hours into the junior regional meet Team Bahamas won a silver and bronze medal in the field events.

Alexandria Komolafe rejoiced after winning the silver medal in the under-17 girls high jump. She soared to a distance of 1.71m in day one’s morning session. Zavien Bernard, representing Jamaica, posted 1.71m first to take the gold medal. Meanwhile, Tenique Vincent, of Trinidad and Tobago, posted 1.68m for the third position.

Terrell McCoy was the first athlete to medal for Team Bahamas. She finished third in the under-17 girls shot put after notching a throwing distance of 14.11m. Jamaica’s Jamelia Young was the event’s winner with a toss of 14.25m. Peyton Winter claimed the second spot with 14.21m.

Team Bahamas now has a total of two medals going into today’s evening session.

Results

The Bahamas will be represented by Eagan Neely and Shavano Nixon in the under-17 boys 400m finals this evening. Neely recorded the third fastest time in the heats with 49.51 seconds and Nixon was the fourth fastest with a time of 50.39 seconds.

Grand Bahama native Keyezra Thomas had a swift performance in the under-17 girls 400m prelims. She was the fastest competitor in the heats after crossing the line at 53.74 seconds to qualify for this evening’s finals. Alexis Roberts will also compete in this event. She qualified with a time of 58.55 seconds.

Quarter-miler Shania Adderley is The Bahamas’ lone competitor in the under-20 girls 400m finals. She qualified for the final race with a time of 54.50 seconds.

CARIFTA veteran Zion Shepherd advanced to the under-20 boys 400m finals with a time of 47.62 seconds in heat three of the prelims.

On the field, Ethan North and Wyatt Cartwright wrapped up fifth and seventh respectively in the under-17 boys javelin throw.