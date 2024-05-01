BREAKING: Jury dismissed in Cornish rape trial

The jury has been dismissed in the case of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish, who is accused of rape, assault and death threats.
The case was adjourned until May 8, with the jury dismissed because one juror had a close relationship with the leader of the opposition.
This comes after the key witness had testifed in the trial.
Sickened 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
That's why we have alternate jurors!! Why delay this for that reason? Our legal system is a shambles!!!
TalRussell 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Trial promptly got adjourned. --- Cause one juror had [during what period] a [close} relationship with [what] leader of [what] opposition --- 'Twas a woman's or man's juror --- Yes?
John 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
So is this a political trial or is the leader of the opposition involved in the case., is he a witness? Dis gern bring long jred. . Don’t they just switch out that juror with an alternator n keep the battery rolling.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Sooooooo, they pay off all of the former PLP MPs & Senior Cops ..... ......... They can't find Reckley's file ........... and now they dismiss Cornish case (mistrial)
But, the kangaroo court case for the Long Island MP is still going on.
TalRussell 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
@ComradeSheepee, How many times during that other trial --- Did the [KC] make unsuccessful attempts at trial postponement, cancel the appearances of prosecution witnesses, the withdrawal and outright dismissal of all criminal charges, --- Yes?
John 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Hush.. and listen to one lil secret. The reason why the PM stalling with the marital rape bill, which he done promised some people he will pass isn’t because he believes ‘rape is rape’ but he gats to get Cornish out the pen first. They couldn’t buy off the virtual complainant so now they trying other things. But they ain’t gat time on their hands ( unless they have a Timex watch) so gat to quash this they move for general election after the weed bill get pass.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
The worst feeling anyone can have is that of being trapped with nowhere or noone to turn to. That is feeling that many women in abusive marriages must have.
stillwaters 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
And it mostly involves women who are at the financial mercy of their husbands, who knows she cannot just up and leave him. People, make sure your daughters get an education and can be independent if the need arises.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Bahamian women need to be more supportive of their own gender.
Women do not support women in this country.
If they do not think well of their own, what do they expect from men???
Baha10 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Something very “odd” gone down here … alas are we surprised that the Judiciary is any less corrupt than the rest of our Society?
rosiepi 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
There is no justice in the Bahamas, most especially for women. This is basic information attained before anyone is seated for a jury. What a clown show.
John 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Well the testimony revealed thus far is the accuser was. Dr. She knew about the man’s abusive behavior ( can’t say rape because when ask why she didn’t report his prior behavior she said ‘because they were in a relationship.’ And she did travel from the Family Island from where she lived to meet and stay with the accused.
