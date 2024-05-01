Man told to be of good behaviour for one year or face two months jail time

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to be of good behaviour for one year after admitting to assaulting a man with a wooden cigar box on Prince George Wharf earlier this month.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Christian Miller, 28, with assault with a deadly weapon and throwing missiles.

Miller is accused of assaulting Leonardo Brown with a wooden cigar box and throwing missiles at him to his annoyance at around 11.30am on April 19.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the accused was told that he must be of good behaviour for one year or risk two months in prison.

Miller must return to court on May 2 to present a sick slip for missing an earlier court date.