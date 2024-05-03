Court denies FNM women’s request for injunction

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge dismissed an application for an injunction to stop yesterday’s Free National Movement Women’s Association election for party officials.

Supreme Court Justice Denise Lewis-Johnson found deficiencies and inconsistencies with the claimants’ application and arguments.

The claimants, Antoinette Nesbitt, Pamela Miller and Astra Armbrister- Rolle, wanted a declaration that Meritorious Council Member (MCM) Brenda Archer was not a financial member of the Women’s Association and was not in good standing to nominate Laverne Bowe as a presidential candidate.

They sought a declaration that Ms Bowe’s candidacy was null and void.

They also sought a declaration that several other members were ineligible to vote in the election, including Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis.

The claimants said the women were either not up to date with dues or did not attend the required number of meetings.

They said irregularities were exposed on nomination day on April 4 when the roll call of the list of registered voters had a “significant amount of members who were not in good standing pursuant to the said Constitution and the said Guidelines.”

Insiders said the fight over the Women’s Association election was the latest proxy battle between FNM leader Michael Pintard and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. Ms Bowe was reportedly Mr Pintard's favoured candidate.

Attorney Christina Galanos represented the claimants.

On Tuesday, some members of the Women’s Association expressed discontent with the election process for their association, claiming there was foul play and favouritism from the party’s leadership towards one candidate.