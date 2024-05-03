Uncertain on whether BPL rates to change this term

By KEILE CAMPBELL

ENERGY and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis could not definitely say whether Bahamas Power and Light tariff rates could be adjusted this term.

On Wednesday, she said tariff rates are inequitable, with the “least able to pay paying more than large businesses”.

While discussing the Electricity Bill during that debate in the House of Assembly, she said existing BPL rates will be maintained for the next three years while a tariff review is ongoing.

However, she also said if BPL seeks to adjust its rates before the end of the three years, it must make its case to the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA).

During yesterday’s Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) press briefing, she said the government “cannot do everything all at once” as it seeks solutions to BPL’s problems.

“This industry is so fickle, and its changes so fast-paced, we have to be careful in how we address each possible solution, and so everything will be a phased approach so we get it right and the Bahamian people do not suffer at the end of the day,” she said.

“It wouldn’t be that we try to take on all at once because that would cost a lot of frustrations because it has to do with switching out systems, bringing on fuel and this, that, whatever, and so to avoid bringing any sorts of frustrations to the larger Bahamian public, it will all have to be phased out.”

Members of the opposition declined to support the passage of the Electricity Bill and Natural Gas Bill, citing a lack of consultation, among other concerns.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said the opposition is “in no position” to criticise the government due to what she perceives as their failure to progress legislation for the energy sector or address its issues during their tenure.

“We have issues upon issues that we’re trying to address across the entire Bahamas that had they started addressing it, I may have met a headway or may have had a little breathing room because they were advancing the energy transition in our country. We are now having to do it. It is indeed a crisis,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“We’re dealing with age-old generation systems, old transformers that if the line on those popped today or tomorrow and we’re not able to get them back up and running, we can have areas of our country that is out of electricity for whatever period until we get it back on-stream.”

“We’re in a crisis. We have to fix BPL, and I’m not here to play political games. The opposition had an opportunity when they served. I don’t think they did enough and so now that we’re faced with having to fix this crisis, I have to get the work done.”