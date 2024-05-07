No investor ‘eyebrows raised’ on GBPA fight

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister last night said investors with projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Grand Bahama have not “even raised an eyebrow” over the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) dispute.

Philip Davis KC, addressing a Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce business dinner, said the likes of Carnival, Royal Caribbean, the Grand Bahama Shipyard and others behind $2bn worth of projects targeted for the island have not voiced any concerns about GBPA’s conflict with the Government.

“Since March 26, none of the many investors we’re working with across a range of projects here in Grand Bahama, or on any other island, have objected, or retreated, or raised any concerns. Or even raised an eyebrow,” he said. “That’s because good investment partners don’t fear governments who enforce contract terms. So, let’s leave fear in the past.

“Let’s go forward with confidence. Let’s liberate Grand Bahama from the purgatory of unrealised potential. You have waited too long for vision and growth and innovation.... Yes, the Port Authority is the licensing entity. But we’re doing the work, and none of the parties or public relations they’re running now can erase a record of neglect....

“Public-private partnerships can yield great benefits, benefits that otherwise would not be possible when the partners are the right ones, when the arrangement suits the times, and when the Government is not afraid to stand on the side of the people.” Mr Davis suggested that the GBPA’s present owners, the Hayward and St George families, are not the right partners for the Government or Freeport.

“Imagine what Grand Bahama could be if the licensees and the Government had the right partner. You know what we have now that the licensees of the 1960s and 1970s did not?” he asked.

“Several generations of educated Bahamians, who are now contributing their talents and expertise to enterprises and endeavors abroad, but who would gladly live and work here if they believed in the opportunities – if they believed they could build a safe and secure future here.

“I remember when Freeport was called the Magic City. It wasn’t just the investments that made it thrive; it was the energy and ambition of young Bahamians who believed they could create something spectacular. That spirit hasn’t vanished; it’s just been stifled. It’s time to unleash it once more.....,” the Prime Minister continued.

“I have an open door, and an open mind, about what comes next. The only thing I’m not open to is the status quo.... You deserve flourishing, thriving communities. You deserve an inclusive economy that generates opportunity, dignity and security. Let’s restore the magic. Let’s break the chains that have held back Grand Bahama for too long. Let’s build a city that finally, truly, works for every one of you.