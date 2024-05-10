Environmental Groups hold a community action day event in GB

A GROUP of environmental organisations held a community action day recently in Grand Bahama.

Blue Action Lab, based on the island, and partners Coral Vita and Waterkeepers Bahamas held the event on May 4 at Conservation Cove. It is intended to be an annual event.

Nearly 600 residents attended, with the day allowing members of the community to use interactive learning stations and enjoy a launch ceremony showcasing partnerships with other organisation and featuring speeches by the Bahamas National Trust, the University of The Bahamas, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Ministry of Tourism.

Conservation Cove initiatives include Coral Vita’s coral reef restoration farm, the new Grand Bahama Queen Conch Mariculture Centre launched in partnership with Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, and the Mangrove Mania nursery and restoration programme led by Waterkeepers Bahamas.

Rotary clubs of Grand Bahama served food and drink while Lauren Ritchie from the Eco Justice Project and Climate Activist Amber Turner created a collaborative community mural with local artist Ben Ferguson. Lignum Vitae market also offered vegan treats and eco-friendly products.

Blue Action Lab founder Rupert Hayward said: “This isn’t just our base of operations, it’s our home. If we want The Bahamas to have a truly sustainable future, we must build resilient local communities now. If we want to profit from a local blue economy, we must empower and grow the local workforce of the future. We believe Conservation Cove will be key to these efforts.”