Grocer charged with failure to display breadbasket retail prices

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged on Friday with failing to display the retail prices for breadbasket items at his supermarket last August.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Martin Chea with failure to display retail price of breadbasket and extended breadbasket items.

Chea allegedly failed to display the retail price for breadbasket items so it was clearly visible to customers at John Chea Supermarket on East Street on August 14, 2023.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant was told that he must return to court for trial date fixture on May 16.