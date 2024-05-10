Grocer charged with failure to display breadbasket retail prices

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was charged on Friday with failing to display the retail prices for breadbasket items at his supermarket last August.
Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Martin Chea with failure to display retail price of breadbasket and extended breadbasket items.
Chea allegedly failed to display the retail price for breadbasket items so it was clearly visible to customers at John Chea Supermarket on East Street on August 14, 2023.
After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant was told that he must return to court for trial date fixture on May 16.
Comments
moncurcool 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
What is so pathetic, is that major retailers in the country don not have prices listed visibly and you never hear about them in court, and this happens in a regular basis.
And even when they have prices listed, you get o the counter and discover that the price listed is different than the price that rings up at the register.
Price control really does not do their job.
hrysippus 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
So these state employed workers who do nothing all day are now trying to justify there existence? Sigh.
trueBahamian 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Lol. I find this case amusing. So, the issue is he didn't show prices for breadbasket items? So, if he didn't show the prices for everything else, he is fine? So many times prices are missing or prices for a different item is below the the item you are looking at.
We have government workers stealing; government vehicles being used as personal vehicles; government ministers traveling like rappers with an entourage buy we find it extremely important to ensure we apply the law for a missing sign for breadbasket items. Smh. I'm not saying this guy is right for not having the sign. I just fund it interesting that we overlook so much big things but find time to focus on one or two smaller items to make a point.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID