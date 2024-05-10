Honouring their contributions to 50 years of excellence in track and field

THE newly formed Bahamas Track and Field Alumni hosted its inaugural Gala & Awards Dinner on Friday at the Balmoral Club where several persons were honoured for their contribution to 50 years of excellence in the sport.

Then over the weekend, the group attended the BTC World Relays Bahamas 2024, which returned to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium for the fourth time in its six-year history on Saturday and Sunday.

It was the former athletes, coaches, executives and officials' way of showing their support to the next generation of athletes led by Olympic and world champions Shsaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner as well as women's world indoor 60m hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton.

The Alumni, whose steering committee was headed by Onesimus Strachan and included Philippa Arnett, Whelma Colebrooke, Carmetta Mackey-Christie, Cheryl Munroe-Jones, Jackie Edwards-Flowers and Shonel Ferguson, intend to do a lot more as they continue to enhance the track and field program in the Bahamas in the future.

Here's a look at some of the sites and scenes from their interaction with each other over the weekend.